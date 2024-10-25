'Get it out': Stuart neighbors concerned over looming 5G tower

STUART, Fla. — In the peaceful neighborhood of Parkwood in Stuart, something new has caught everyone’s attention.

On Tuesday, residents noticed orange markings on the sidewalk — and hours later, a new structure stood high.

Neighbors were told by Martin County engineering employees it was an AT&T 5G cell tower in the making. Crowds gathered to tell WPTV's Zitlali Solache how the nearly 70-foot tower got there.

“I came home from work and my street was filled with trucks and a state trooper," said Monica Napieralski. “Next thing I know this tower is erected in an hour.”

The structure is not the Washington monument — but residents have given it that nickname. Several are concerned about its possible impacts to their health, the environment and property values.

“We’re worried about the high frequency radiation that comes from out of this," stated Napieralski. "We’re worried about our property values, and [it's] just harmful and it’s an eyesore.”

They say the eyesore belongs in commercial or industrial areas.

“It could have been anywhere," said Kelly Schallmo. "Why a residential spot?”

“Down. Out. Put it somewhere where it’s not going to affect families' children," shared resident Diane Veerbeck. "My concern is the elderly and the young.”

We took your concerns to Martin County officials, asking what led to selecting this location for the tower, but have not heard back.

“They were not transparent with anything with us," stated Napieralski. "We had no idea this was coming.”

Parkwood residents are begging for the construction to be paused, and for the structure to be removed soon.

“What I would like is for them to move their tower, please,” shared Napieralski. “Get it out of our neighborhood.”