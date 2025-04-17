More affordable housing and resources open to vulnerable families in Martin County

STUART, Fla. — A new “Mommy & Me” cottage unveiled on Place of Hope’s Stuart campus will soon become home to two families working to rebuild their lives.

The cottage is part of Place of Hope’s Villages of Hope program, which offers affordable housing paired with supportive services. The program is designed for single mothers, aged-out foster children, homeless youth, and survivors of human trafficking.

Place of Hope expansion brings 66 affordable units to Stuart campus

Victorious Hawthorn-Charles, a current Villages of Hope resident and single mother to a three-year-old, knows from experience the impact the program will have on other families.

“They’re going to walk away with strength and confidence that they can move forward in life,” she said.

Hawthorn-Charles says high housing costs previously made it difficult for her to save and provide for her son.

“For rent to be over 70% of my income, it left little room for me to provide those necessities,” she said. “It was pinching pennies.”

Since joining the program last October, she’s moved into one of Place of Hope’s affordable units and started receiving support.

"They plugged me in. I like to say they provided a plethora of resources. They helped me with my budget. They also provide therapy," Hawthorn-Charles said.

Construction is underway on 64 additional housing units behind the new cottage. These will also serve those in the Villages of Hope program. Residents are offered a one-year stay and can reapply for extended housing and resources if needed.

“There are a lot of people who need this level of housing, but with the supports that come with it,” said Charles Bender, founding CEO of Place of Hope.

For Hawthorn-Charles, the program has provided a path toward long-term stability.

“Because of that relief from them and allowing me to save more, I’m able to save more even for a house,” she said.