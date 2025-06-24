STUART, Fla. — One year after 67-year-old Martin Drummond was killed in a hit-and-run on the 10-Cent Bridge, also known as the Evans Crary Bridge that connects Stuart to Sewall’s Point, his family continues to mourn the loss while seeking accountability and healing.

On June 28, 2024, Drummond was struck while riding his bicycle in the bike lane, just before 7 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities say the driver involved in the incident was under the influence of alcohol and left the scene.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's Cassandra Garcia sits down with Martin's wife, Lori

‘He lit up the room’: widow speaks out one year after husband's death in DUI crash

“That day was a nightmare. That day was tragic,” said Lori Drummond, Martin’s widow, speaking to WPTV's Cassandra Garcia for the first time since the accident.

“I got a knock on the door and it was a state trooper,” she recalled. “He told me my husband had been killed on the bridge by a hit and run car.”

Drummond, a well-known member of the Stuart community, was the publisher of a local magazine and known as a mentor and spiritual leader.

“He would light up the room,” Lori Drummond said. “He was known for his kindness. He was very patient, forgiving—he was just a really amazing guy.”

Joshua Ferraro, an attorney with Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel representing the Drummond family, described the events following the collision in detail.

“Unfortunately his bike got stuck in the back wheel and she continued to drag him until he fell away,” Ferraro said. “She dragged that bike 1.3 miles under her wheel, scraping against the roadway, sparks flying, until finally it fell off as she swerved left into her parents home where she went into the garage, she went inside, and she hid like a coward.”

Drummond is survived by his wife, five children, and 11 grandchildren.

“There’s a huge void in our lives now because of that and it’s been a really hard year,” said Lori Drummond.

Authorities identified the alleged driver as 23-year-old Elise Elder. She faces criminal charges, including DUI manslaughter and fleeing the scene of a crash. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 1st. In addition to the criminal case, the Drummond family filed a civil lawsuit against Elder on Monday.

“In the criminal justice system she has a right not to testify,” Ferraro stated. “She has no such right here. She will answer our questions, she will sit at this very table and she will explain to Lori Drummond why she murdered her husband and why she ran away.”

Garcia reached out to Elder's attorney Tama Kudman. In a statement she said: "Because of the criminal and civil cases, we cannot comment as to the substance of the claims. However, Elise and her entire family’s hearts and prayers are with the Drummond family as they deal with the loss of their loved one."

As legal proceedings move forward, Lori Drummond says her family continues to rely on their faith to heal from the tragedy.

“I’m called to forgive, and I feel like I’ve worked through that and I do forgive her,” she said. She added that her message to the community is simple: “Don’t drink and drive. You don’t have to. There’s another way: take an Uber.”

On Saturday, the family will host a memorial at the 10-Cent Bridge to honor Martin Drummond—an effort they’ve named “Let’s Martin This County.” Their mission is to inspire others to live and lead like Martin Drummond with kindness, intention, and service. Click here for more information about the memorial.