'INSURANCE NIGHTMARE': Homeowners rebuilding from Hurricane Milton face high insurance deductibles

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Jamie Tracey’s Port Salerno home was one of several that suffered damage following the tornado outbreak earlier this month.

The 71-year-old calls it an ‘insurance nightmare,' facing a $14,000 deductible to get her house fixed.

Tracey took a direct hit from the tornado, leaving her with damages to her fence, awnings, screens, roof and more.

Jackson Gaylor, WPTV Jamie Tracey speaks with WPTV's Zitlali Solache abour her hurricane deductible.

She filed a claim with her insurance TypTap, and days later, was told she must pay a hurricane deductible of $14,000.

“It was overwhelming. I just didn’t know what I was going to do," shared Tracey. "I was going to have to mortgage my house out just to pay my deductible.”

Tracey worries as she is low-income, retired and relies on supplemental social security.

WPTV went straight to the experts about why some homeowners are facing such a massive cost. Robert Norberg, with Arden Insurance Associates says hurricane deductibles are determined based on the building insured value — which typically ranges from 2 to 10 percent.

“Many people don’t understand that even though we didn’t experience the hurricane direct hit, the hurricane deductible is triggered when a watch or warning is issued for anywhere in the state of Florida,” replied Norberg.

WPTV Robert Norberg with Arden Insurance Associates explains home insurance deductibles and policies.

Tracey estimates her home damages may cost $30,000. She adds paying a percentage of the building insured value, is something she was unaware of.

“I was just told I had a 5% deductible but I thought it was 5% of the damages,” shared Tracey.

Norberg says it's an issue some people run into."The thing about deductibles is there needs to be a better explanation for everybody,” stated Norberg.

Norberg explains every insurance company is different and carries multiple deductibles. He says lower deductibles mean higher premiums, so most people take higher deductibles and run the risk of having to pay in a big catastrophe.

“The policy has 3 deductibles — so it depends on the type of policy and which they have," said Norberg. "Many carriers have not offered the third other wind deductible yet, so that’s something that may come in the future.’

Meanwhile, Tracey says a neighbor, who was also hit by the tornado paid a smaller price.

“The difference is her insurance company decided it wasn’t hurricane damage which it wasn’t, it was tornado," stated Tracey. "She only has to pay $2,500 because it’s a non-hurricane deductible.”

Norberg advises those with hurricane damage to always file a claim — as they carry over to help reach your deductible faster, and they don't count against the homeowner.

In the meantime, Tracey will now apply for a home equity loan but feels blind-sided by her insurance company.

“I feel like a lot of people are getting robbed," shared Tracey. "And they’re crooks, they really are.”