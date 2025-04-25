'I think it's awesome': Enthusiastic shoppers celebrate grand opening of Costco in Stuart

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Eager patrons flocked to the highly anticipated grand opening of the only Costco on the Treasure Coast Friday morning. Our team on the ground is capturing every moment and exploring what this new store means for local development.
WPTV's Victor Jorges spoke to the first customers stepping through the doors after their shopping trips, many of whom are already preparing for summer.
WATCH: WPTV's team coverage of Costco grand opening
Here's what they had to say about their first experience inside the store:
“It was so smooth! I expected the lines to be chaotic, but they let everyone in early. I think it’s awesome!” exclaimed Michelle Haluszka, visiting from New Jersey.
“I picked up a hibiscus tree, some RVCA shorts, a new hat, and one of those cooler bags,” shared Daniel Woolley from Hobe Sound, clearly satisfied with his haul.
“This store is beautiful!” Ron Haluszka, also a visitor from New Jersey, remarked. “It’s great to be here in Stuart.”
Our crews arrived bright and early to capture the lines as they formed. Many customers had specific items in mind, while others proudly announced their Costco membership.
The excitement was palpable as shoppers celebrated the convenience of no longer having to trek to Palm Beach County for their Costco needs.
