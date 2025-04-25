Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin CountyStuart

Actions

'I think it's awesome': Enthusiastic shoppers celebrate grand opening of Costco in Stuart

WPTV has team coverage of the wholesaler that has some excited about the store and others worried about the traffic it will bring to the area
Costco grand opening in Stuart on April 25 2025
WPTV
Costco grand opening in Stuart on April 25 2025
Posted
and last updated

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Eager patrons flocked to the highly anticipated grand opening of the only Costco on the Treasure Coast Friday morning. Our team on the ground is capturing every moment and exploring what this new store means for local development.

WPTV's Victor Jorges spoke to the first customers stepping through the doors after their shopping trips, many of whom are already preparing for summer.

WATCH: WPTV's team coverage of Costco grand opening

Enthusiastic shoppers celebrate grand opening of Costco in Stuart

Here's what they had to say about their first experience inside the store:

“It was so smooth! I expected the lines to be chaotic, but they let everyone in early. I think it’s awesome!” exclaimed Michelle Haluszka, visiting from New Jersey.

“I picked up a hibiscus tree, some RVCA shorts, a new hat, and one of those cooler bags,” shared Daniel Woolley from Hobe Sound, clearly satisfied with his haul.

“This store is beautiful!” Ron Haluszka, also a visitor from New Jersey, remarked. “It’s great to be here in Stuart.

Our crews arrived bright and early to capture the lines as they formed. Many customers had specific items in mind, while others proudly announced their Costco membership.

The excitement was palpable as shoppers celebrated the convenience of no longer having to trek to Palm Beach County for their Costco needs.

Grand opening of Costco in Stuart Fla on April 25 2025..png
Grand opening of Costco in Stuart, Fla. on April 25, 2025.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of Costco in Stuart below:

Let's Hear It Event in Stuart on April 25, 2025.

Let's Hear It

Development comes with ups and down. That's why we want to hear from you

WPTV
Costco set to open in Stuart.jpg

Consumer

What Costco members can expect as Stuart store opens

Jon Shainman
WPTV got exclusive access inside a new Costco in Stuart ahead of its grand opening on April 25, 2025.

Consumer

SNEAK PEEK: WPTV gets exclusive look inside new Stuart Costco

Jon Shainman
Costco set to open in Stuart.jpg

Consumer

The Costco Effect: How the wholesaler can impact prices at other stores

Jamie Ostroff
Stuart Costco grand opening

Stuart

Costco gas station opens 1 month ahead of grand opening

Cassandra Garcia
Costco set to open in Stuart.jpg

Consumer

What Costco members can expect as Stuart store opens

Jon Shainman

Stuart

Residents excited about Stuart Costco opening, but some worry about traffic

Scott Sutton

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening