'I think it's awesome': Enthusiastic shoppers celebrate grand opening of Costco in Stuart

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Eager patrons flocked to the highly anticipated grand opening of the only Costco on the Treasure Coast Friday morning. Our team on the ground is capturing every moment and exploring what this new store means for local development.

WPTV's Victor Jorges spoke to the first customers stepping through the doors after their shopping trips, many of whom are already preparing for summer.

WATCH: WPTV's team coverage of Costco grand opening

Enthusiastic shoppers celebrate grand opening of Costco in Stuart

Here's what they had to say about their first experience inside the store:

“It was so smooth! I expected the lines to be chaotic, but they let everyone in early. I think it’s awesome!” exclaimed Michelle Haluszka, visiting from New Jersey.

“I picked up a hibiscus tree, some RVCA shorts, a new hat, and one of those cooler bags,” shared Daniel Woolley from Hobe Sound, clearly satisfied with his haul.

“This store is beautiful!” Ron Haluszka, also a visitor from New Jersey, remarked. “It’s great to be here in Stuart.”

Our crews arrived bright and early to capture the lines as they formed. Many customers had specific items in mind, while others proudly announced their Costco membership.

The excitement was palpable as shoppers celebrated the convenience of no longer having to trek to Palm Beach County for their Costco needs.

WPTV Grand opening of Costco in Stuart, Fla. on April 25, 2025.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of Costco in Stuart below:

Let's Hear It Development comes with ups and down. That's why we want to hear from you WPTV

Consumer What Costco members can expect as Stuart store opens Jon Shainman

Consumer SNEAK PEEK: WPTV gets exclusive look inside new Stuart Costco Jon Shainman

Consumer The Costco Effect: How the wholesaler can impact prices at other stores Jamie Ostroff

Stuart Costco gas station opens 1 month ahead of grand opening Cassandra Garcia

Consumer What Costco members can expect as Stuart store opens Jon Shainman