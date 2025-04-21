Let's Hear It: Meet the WPTV News team in Martin County on Friday

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — For months, WPTV has been covering the new Costco opening in Stuart this week.

The store, located off Kanner Highway, will be the only Costco on the Treasure Coast.

Join WPTV for Let's Hear It event in Stuart on April 25

The ribbon-cutting event will be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday, April 25.

We know this new development has brought mixed reactions from the community when it was first proposed years ago.

That's why we want to hear from you.

WPTV will be in Martin County for our next Let's Hear It meet-up.

Our team will be in the parking lot of Sailfish Splash Water Park.

Come see us starting at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

We can't wait to listen to you and get to work on getting you solutions!

