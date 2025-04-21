GRAND OPENING: Costco prepares to open 160,000-square-foot Stuart store Friday

STUART, Fla. — One of the most anticipated and highly controversial retail store openings on the Treasure Coast is just days away.

On Monday, WPTV got exclusive access inside the new Costco store in Stuart before it opens on Friday.

Stuart Costco set to open Friday

The 160,000-square-foot store will host a rotating assortment of 4,200 items for sale.

We spoke with the store's assistant general manager on Monday, who said the idea for a Martin County location was first talked about decades ago.

An initial plan to build a store in Palm City was withdrawn after complaints from neighbors, leading to an agreement with the city of Stuart for the site off Kanner Highway.

"First and foremost, if you didn't want us here, we understand your protection of Martin County. I understand it because I've lived here since 1992," Costco assistant general manager James Stedham said. "It's the reason I moved here in the first place. But we want you to know, we're going to co-exist. We're going to be harmonious."

In the past two weeks, the company said about 5,000 new members have already signed up outside the store.

The Stuart Costco opens Friday at 8 a.m.

Also, join WPTV at a Let's Hear It event in Martin County starting at 9 a.m. Friday.