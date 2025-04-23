Building less, preserving more: The bold plan behind Martin County’s Newfield development

PALM CITY, Fla. — As Martin County continues to experience growth and new development, one project is drawing attention for its unconventional approach.

The Newfield development, nested between I-95 and the Florida Turnpike in Palm City, sets itself apart by prioritizing land preservation over large-scale construction with a significant portion of the project to remain untouched.

Of the 3,400-acre site, approximately 70% has been designated as open space and conservation land.

Building less, preserving more: The bold plan behind this Martin County project

Martin County resident Laurie Scott is becoming a regular at the Kiplinger Conservancy Trails at Newfield. She grew up in the area and has witnessed its transformation.

“I’m a runner, and so having a safe space to run in this area is great, where it’s not a road,” Scott said. “I think it’s important to keep our rural spaces natural."

The nature trails, which opened last fall, were constructed prior to residents moving in. In addition to the trails, the site includes a working farm and a gopher tortoise preserve, with additional trails and open space still in development.

“Right now, there are about eight and a half miles worth of trails constructed. This is the first phase of it,” James Fitzgerald, director of Community Development at Mattamy Homes, said.

He says only around 1,000 acres of the site will be developed for residential and commercial use.

“We’ve got density just in nine small residential villages,” Fitzgerald explained. “What you’re able to do by putting your density in different pockets is you’re able to preserve all of this land for people to enjoy.”

Martin County landowner Knight Kiplinger helped shape the vision for Newfield.

“I wanted to create a new town that was an alternative to suburban sprawl; an antidote to suburban sprawl,” Kiplinger said. “Newfield will bear no resemblance to today’s Tradition.”

The full project is approved for 4,200 residences, with a build-out expectancy of 15 years. The first 180 homes in phase one are already underway. The neighborhood's design emphasizes walkability and includes a future town center.

“The whole idea is having this neighborly by design community,” Fitzgerald said.

While residents like Scott remain cautious about development in Martin County, she said Newfield’s conservation efforts have given her hope for the project’s vision.

“I think it’s a great concept because you keep nature in your development, which is ideal,” Scott said.