5-year-old boy drowns in Martin County

STUART, Fla. — A 5-year-old boy has died after drowning at a home in Martin County.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said deputies arrived to a home on Hawthorne Street around 7:45 p.m.

Investigators said the mother of the child was showering one of her four children as her five-year-old was playing inside the house.

She said once she was done, she noticed her 5-year-old was missing.

The mother then discovered the child in a neighboring pool at their duplex.

Sheriff Budensiek stressed to parents to keep an eye on their children at all times.

"Pay close attention to your child, don't take for granted that they can swim even if you're in the pool with them, don't take for granted that somebody else is watching them," said Budensiek. "Certainly don’t take for granted that the flotation devices are working.”

The child's identity was not released.

