BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 2-year-old child has died after a drowning on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Boynton Beach Police Department said officers responded to a home near the 1700 block of Stonehaven Drive.

The child was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased just after 5 p.m.

