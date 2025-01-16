Watch Now
Proposals released for Three Corners project in Vero Beach

WPTV reporter Mello Styles spoke with elected officials about the project and how it will benefit the community
The Blue Vero Beach
Concept for Three Corners project in Vero Beach, Fla.
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Two proposals are now officially in the hands of the City Council and the community, submitted by ClearPath and The Blue at Vero Beach.

Both plans feature exciting ideas for hotels, retail spaces, and waterfront dining. ClearPath envisions over 250 hotel rooms, while The Blue proposes just under 200.

Water features are prominently in both designs, including marina plans that offer recreational areas for fishing and kayaking.

Concept for Three Corners project in Vero Beach, Fla.

“It’s definitely going to happen, and it’s going to happen pretty quickly," Councilman John Carroll said. "The two finalists today are the same bidders we had last year.”

This project isn’t entirely new. Previous bidding issues prompted city council members to restart the evaluation process. I had a conversation with Vero Beach Mayor John Cotungo, who mentioned that new guidelines were established for submitting proposals, specifically to address the concerns raised in the first round.

Councilman John Carroll shares his optimism about the Three Corners project in Vero Beach.

“Not everyone addressed the infrastructure issue, which means getting the land properly prepared for development,” Cotungo noted.

Both companies have factored in the cost of infrastructure improvements in their proposals, amounting to millions for upgrades to roads, drainage systems, and more.

Concept for Three Corners project in Vero Beach, Fla.

“To my knowledge, this could be the largest project on the East Coast of Florida. It will have a significant economic impact on our community,” Cotungo said.

We’re still quite a ways off from breaking ground, however. The next important milestone is March 4, when the selection committee will rank the proposals and conduct interviews.

