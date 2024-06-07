Vero Beach disqualifies developer SuDa for Three Corners project days after selection

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Vero Beach City Council voted 3-1 Friday to exclude SuDa from the "Three Corners" project, disqualifying the developer from the process.

They also passed a motion to restart the Request for Proposal process.

Council member Tracey Zudans of District 5 asked to recuse herself from the vote because of a conflict of interest.

She said her running for office in Indian River County would lead to her potentially benefiting financially from the project.

The decision to exclude SuDa comes just days after the council voted to accept their $140 million proposal.

Questions arose after a different developer, Clearpath, promised to pour $500 million into its proposal, which was more than double what the three other developers promised to pay and far surpassed SuDa, Crec Capital and Madison Marquette's joint $140 million proposal.

As early as 2018 the city has talked about turning the 33 acres of land on the Intracoastal Waterway — once home to the city's former power plant, water treatment plant and post office — into a waterfront destination.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.