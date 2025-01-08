Three Corners project in Vero Beach 'definitely going to happen,' councilman says

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The public will have their first opportunity next week to view the latest proposals for redeveloping the iconic "Big Blue" power plant in Vero Beach.

While the selection for a developer of the "Three Corners" project is still a few months away, WPTV has learned what the first element will be.

Stu Keiller spoke to WPTV on Wednesday, pointing out a former wastewater tank that will be taken down for what he hopes will become a crown jewel on the Indian River Lagoon. That's where the Youth Sailing Foundation is building a new community sailing center at the base of the Alma Lee Loy Bridge.

WPTV Stu Keiller spoke to WPTV reporter Jon Shainman about building a new community sailing center on the Three Corners site.

"Our main mission is to use sailing to teach life lessons," Keiller said.

The goal is to create a sailing culture where neither age nor income serves as a barrier.

Nearly $5 million has been raised for the new center with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for May.

Keiller said they are the perfect kickstart to the Three Corners project.

WPTV Vero Beach City Councilman John Carroll outlines the latest on the Three Corners project.

"We bring 150 families here twice a week. Retailers, one of the key questions they ask is, 'Am I going to get traffic?'" Keiller said.

After the City Council scrapped a decision on a developer last year over violations of bidding rules, progress on Three Corners is picking up again.

"It's definitely going to happen, and it's going to happen quickly," City Councilman John Carroll said. "Two of the same bidders that we had last year are the two finalists."

The city will post the two proposals on its website on Jan. 16.

"It's going to have open space, park-type property and uses for the general community," Project Manager Peter Polk said.

A hotel, retail space and waterfront restaurants are also part of the plan.

The Selection Committee will rank the two proposals in March and the City Council will decide in April.