Decisions nearing for 'Twin Pairs' and 'Three Corners' projects in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Two projects in Vero Beach called "Twin Pairs" and "Three Corners" have been discussed for years.

Big decisions are now imminent that will reshape the city for decades to come.

The Vero Beach Municipal Power Plant was shut down in 2015, but its fate could be determined in the coming months. It stands like a sleeping giant at the base of the Alma Lee Loy Bridge.

The marketing team from Colliers on Tuesday updated the Vero Beach City Council on who's interested in making what could be a $500 million investment in the "Three Corners" parcels — a 38-acre site as large as Old Town St. Augustine.

"Because of the waterfront accessibility, because of the size of the project, the scale of the project, it has attracted a lot of interest," Ken Krasnow, the vice chair of Colliers, said.

WPTV Ken Krasnow speaks about the latest on the "Three Corners" project in Vero Beach.

Thirty-six proposals have been forwarded so far, and Krasnow estimates about a dozen are serious in nature.

He asked and was granted by the council an additional 45 days to solicit proposals.

"We're dealing with a lot of global factors that are affecting their ability to respond in a timely fashion," Krasnow said.

As to whether the power plant would remain as part of any future use, Krasnow said so far the proposals are split on whether it stays or goes.

The city should be making a final decision in early 2024 on what will be built at the site hopefully by 2028.

WPTV Allie Lee of Sebastian talks about traffic and navigating downtown Vero Beach.

Another big decision coming sooner is the "Twin Pairs" project.

The talk for decades has been about whether to reduce the number of traffic lanes on State Road 60 through downtown.

"As it stands right now, I find traffic moves just as it should, and as easily as it should, without giving me any obstacles in getting to the businesses I intend to reach," Allie Lee of Sebastian said.

WPTV Vero Beach Mayor John Cotugno outlines how the "Twin Pairs" project will benefit the city.

The council Tuesday agreed to move forward with four final proposals, which include some compromise.

One of the proposals would eliminate one of the westbound lanes only between 14th and 16th avenues downtown to improve driver sight lines.

"It's a safety issue," Vero Beach Mayor John Cotugno said. "It will prevent accidents, and it will also enhance the landscape."

The City Council will host a special afternoon meeting Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m. to make a final decision on "Twin Pairs."