'GROWING WORSE': Another arrest made at Indian River Behavioral Health Center, nurses demand more security

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Nurses are demanding answers following an arrest made Monday at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Behavioral Health Center.

Sophea Choun, 40, is facing a battery charge after he's accused of striking a nurse while a patient at the center.

According to the report, Choun became upset during the admission process. and then hit the nurse in the face when they tried to handle him.

It's the second arrest at that same clinic this year.

Nurse advocate Megan D’Andrea, said these incidents seem to be happening more often.

“I think it’s just growing worse and worse by the day," D’Andrea said. I think we’re seeing an epidemic in mental health crisis."

WPTV reporter about Leelamma Lal back in February, who was left critically injured after being attacked in Palm Beach County.

The first nurse attack at the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Behavioral Health Center happened only days later.

Now D’Andrea is desperately calling for change following the attack on Monday.

“This is just going to continue to be a problem until these hospitals start adding more security,” D’Andrea said. “When there is a presence of police there, or security, the patients tend to take things more seriously.”

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache reached out to Cleveland Clinic following Monday’s incident and recieved this statement:

“The safety and well-being of our caregivers and patients is our top priority. Violence against healthcare workers is never acceptable, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for everyone.”

Choun is booked in the Indian River County jail on a $2,500 bond.