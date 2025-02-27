Nurse punched by Baker Act patient at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Behavioral Health Center

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a Baker Act patient attacked a nurse at the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Behavioral Health Center in Vero Beach on Monday.

According to the report, Bryan Sanchez, 20, punched a nurse in the back of the neck because he needed water.

“Nursing as a profession is just getting more dangerous by the day,” travel nurse Megan D’Andrea said.

D’Andrea heard about the incident and is calling for more protection in hospitals.

“You shouldn’t have to walk into a job where you’re there to help people and serve the community and you have to worry if you’re going to be able to go home at night to your family or if you’re going to leave the hospital the same way that you came in,” D’Andrea said. “It’s very disheartening.”

Travius Richardson is also a registered nurse and agrees hospitals should push for safer work conditions.

WPTV Travius Richardson is a registered nurse who is advocating and says more needs to be done to protect nurses.

“I feel like we should have better security measures in place,” Richardson said. “I feel like any time there’s a sense of danger there should be immediate responses.”

A security officer stated he saw the entire incident on camera.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache reached out to Cleveland Clinic officials who released this statement:

“The safety and well-being of our caregivers and patients is our top priorities. Violence against healthcare workers is never acceptable, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for everyone.”

- Cleveland Clinic Florida

Sanchez was taken to Indian River County Jail for battery on hospital personnel and is being held on no bond.

This incident comes just over a week after a nurse was brutally attacked at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital by a Baker Act patient. The nurse is suffering from many facial bone breaks, loss of eyesight and is on a ventilator.