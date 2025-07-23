VERO BEACH, Fla. — The developer behind Vero Beach’s long-anticipated Three Corners project is asking for more time to finalize its financial backing.

Clearpath, the developer selected for the multimillion-dollar waterfront redevelopment, has requested a 30-day extension from the city. That request pushes the original Aug. 8 deadline to Sept. 8.

Developer requests more time to finalize financing for Three Corners project

City officials say the move was anticipated.

“This was always anticipated when we set up the pre-negotiated period back in May,” said Peter Polk, the city’s Three Corners project manager.

WPTV obtained documents from the city showing the potential need for a 30-day extension was included in the original pre-negotiation agreement. Polk said he had no hesitation recommending the council approve the request.

“We’ve been impressed with the meetings we’ve had with Randy Lloyd from Clearpath, and some of his teammates… and potential teammates,” Polk said.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Vero Beach City Manager Monte Falls recommended granting the extension. The council voted unanimously to approve it.

Real Estate News What is the recommended developer proposing for Three Corners project? Romelo Styles

The key question now is whether Clearpath will meet the new deadline and present a full financial plan by Sept. 8. Polk expressed cautious optimism.

“Sure, I hope so,” he said.

Polk also confirmed the new deadline will not delay the overall project timeline. The Three Corners development is still on track for completion by 2028, and Polk said the extension will be followed by a formal negotiation period.

A final development contract is not expected to be signed until sometime in 2026.

As for rumors that local investors may be involved in helping back Clearpath financially, Polk acknowledged hearing the speculation but said he has not discussed it directly with the development team.

WPTV will continue to track this story and provide updates as new details emerge.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Real Estate News Committee recommends this developer for Vero Beach project Romelo Styles

Vero Beach Early favorite for Three Corners developer chosen Romelo Styles