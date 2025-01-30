West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James gives remarks on safety, housing in State of the City Address

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James delivered his sixth State of the City address Thursday morning at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

The mayor discussed several initiatives the city is working on, including public safety, affordable and workforce housing, homeless outreach and the police department.

During his address, the mayor said his administration's commitment to public safety is unwavering and provided statistics to support his statement.

"This past year our city made significant strides, including a 12% decrease in overall crime," James said. "Our neighborhoods are experiencing a drop in residential and commercial burglaries, a drop in auto burglaries, in auto theft and a decrease in weapons offenses."

Last year, WPTV reporter Kayla McDermott covered West Palm Beach police's efforts on an undercover operation they had been working since October that led to more than a dozen arrests as part of a crackdown aimed at getting drugs off the streets in the city.

The mayor added that the police department conducted 14 prostitution operations last year that netted 100 arrests.

"These trends are the direct result of the investment we are making in our public safety professionals," James said.

The mayor also addressed the issue of affordable housing.

"Do we want to be a city where everyday people can't pay their rent, or will we continue finding innovative solutions and breaking ground on affordable housing units?" James asked rhetorically.

According to the mayor, the city has nearly tripled its goal of affordable and workforce housing units. The mayor said 1,400 new units will be added by the end of his tenure in 2027.

"Since 2019, 815 housing units have been completed or under development. In the 2024 calendar year alone, 263 units came under construction and 269 were in the predevelopment stages," James said. "This progress reflects not only our commitment but also the strength of our partnerships with the private sector."

In August 2023, WPTV reported that West Palm Beach officials announced the completion of the first new affordable downtown apartments in the last three decades.

However, in November 2024, West Palm Beach was named the third worst metro area in the United States for pending home sales, according to a Redfin report, due to surging homeowners association fees and insurance costs.

In addition to public safety and affordable housing, the mayor touched on the issue of homelessness and the city's efforts to help those without a place to call home.

"Everyday I see with my own eyes and I hear directly from residents about homelessness," James noted. "It is an issue that cannot be remedied simply by changing policy but requires a level of empathy. Understanding that the government alone cannot provide the answer. Instead, it requires all of us working together."

In December 2023, WPTV reporter Todd Wilson uncovered the growing concerns of residents and a nonprofit about the increasing homeless population in West Palm Beach and the lack of resources.

WPTV also reported on neighbors, business owners and other community members voicing concerns about homelessness during a community meeting in September 2023 and the need for solutions to homelessness in downtown West Palm Beach.

The mayor addressed some of these concerns Thursday during his speech, stating that the Homeless Outreach Team has engaged with over 2,700 homeless individuals, connecting hundreds with new housing, families and mental health services.

The mayor also said during his speech that he remains committed to ensuring the West Palm Beach Police Department meets the highest standards. When standards were not met, the mayor said he took decisive action to restore trust in the community by replacing the police chief.

"Last year I learned that those standards were simply not being met. This past October it was brought to my attention that members of the police department's top command staff were allegedly involved in financial improprieties. Additionally, there was an incident involving in West Palm Beach police officers in Boynton Beach that reflected a gross disregard of professional judgment," James remarked. "These events demonstrated that the leadership of the department was not aligned with its mission. Restoring trust demanded decisive action, so I took that action by replacing the then police chief."

Tony Araujo is interim police chief of the department.

Prior to him holding the position, WPTV investigative reporter Ethan Stein covered extensively the incidents leading up to the firing of then police chief Frank Adderley, as mentioned in James' speech.

Overall, the mayor said the goal for 2025 is "transformation through togetherness and elevation through collaboration."

