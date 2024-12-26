'NOT ON OUR BLOCK': West Palm Police drug bust results in over 15 arrests

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After West Palm Beach police have been working undercover and following leads since October, more than a dozen arrests have been made as part of the 'Not on Our Block' crackdown, aimed at getting drugs off the streets in the city.

WPTV Reporter Kayla McDermott spoke with West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo about the operation resulting in 16 arrests, all with prior convictions.

"They all collectively have 124 felony convictions," Araujo said.

The investigation involved heavily armed officers in tactical gear with the Special Investigations Unit raiding homes in the Progressive Northwest neighborhood. Drugs recovered included marijuana, oxycodone, flock, cocaine and crack.

Araujo said the sting's success is thanks to people in the community reporting suspcisious behavior either directly to the police or anonymously on the police department's app.

"Their actions are resulting in what's happened here and what's continuing to happen," Araujo said. " We cannot do it without the community. Police officers can't be on every block and every corner."

More arrests will be made, and Araujo has a message to those who have yet to be caught.

"Look over your shoulder, we're not done," Araujo said. "The community has had enough."