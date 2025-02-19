Jack the Bike Man warehouse fire causes road closures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A portion of S. Dixie Hwy. is closed due to Jack the Bike Man, Inc. on fire. The building is located on the 400 block of Claremore Drive.

The 2100 block of South Dixie Hwy. is open to traffic with restrictions, according to West Palm Beach Police Department.

Both northbound lanes are open, while one southbound lane of South Dixie Hwy. remains closed until further notice.

Homes and business in the area were safely evacuated.

Please use an alternate route if possible.

The fire is no longer impacting train services.

WPTV confirmed through the President of the Jack the Bike Man non-profit that their warehouse that they've been trying sell caught fire around 4 a.m. Alejandro Hernandez described the fire as "horrible" and said the flames did not spread to their bike shop directly next door.

Our crews are on the scene, this is a developing breaking news story.

