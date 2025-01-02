New year, new outlook for West Palm Beach nonprofit Jack the Bike Man

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With a new year underway, the people behind the Jack the Bike Man nonprofit are keeping pace with the old and formative outlook of its founder.

"It never stops. It never stops with Jack the Bike Man," Alex Hernandez, the nonprofit's president, said. "We give bikes throughout the year."

The charitable organization made headlines the week of Christmas after someone stole hundreds of dollars in cash from their register.

WPTV Alex Hernandez speaks about how the nonprofit helps people of all ages.

Below are four things we want you to know about the nonprofit as we look ahead to 2025:

1. The community has rallied to replenish the stolen funds.

2. Jack the Bike Man is best known for gifting bikes to kids on Christmas, but they also help adults.

3. The bike shop is located at 420 Claremore Drive in West Palm Beach. You can purchase a bike or get a tune-up.

4. The nonprofit works year-round to give bicycles to people of all ages. They also work with 50 schools in Palm Beach County to give children bikes.

"When Jack passed last year, a lot of people thought, 'That's the end of Jack the Bike Man,' but he started such a great thing, and it's such a big need in the community that we have to keep this going," Hernandez said. "It's a great thing."

Click here to learn more about the Jack the Bike Man nonprofit.