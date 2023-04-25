Killer clown suspect Sheila Keen-Warren pleads guilty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A woman accused of dressing up as a clown and killing her future husband's wife more than three decades ago has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, just weeks before her trial was set to begin.

Keen-Warren, who is accused of killing her lover's wife while disguised as a clown in 1990, withdrew her plea of not guilty and changed her plea to guilty Tuesday as part of a deal with prosecutors. Judge Scott Suskauer accepted the plea.

The 59-year-old woman had faced a first-degree murder charge in connection with the May 26, 1990, death of Marlene Warren at her Wellington home.

In exchange for pleading guilty, Keen-Warren will be sentenced to 12 years in prison. She'll receive 2,039 days of credit for time already served in jail.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Detective Paige McCann said during a September 2017 news conference that Sheila Keen, as she was known at the time, was dressed like a clown when she fatally shot Warren.

Courtesy of Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Marlene Warren was fatally shot in the face by a woman who was dressed as a clown in May 1990.

"Marlene answered the front door and the clown had two balloons, as well as a bouquet of flowers, and went to hand Marlene those items," McCann told reporters.

Warren, who had been eating breakfast with her then-22-year-old son and several of his friends, was surprised and commented, "How nice."

"It was at that time that the clown pulled out a gun and shot Marlene in the face," McCann said.

The clown then calmly walked back to the white Chrysler LeBaron in which she had arrived and drove away.

Warren died at Palms West Hospital two days later.

Keen-Warren had long been considered a suspect in the shooting, but it took investigators 27 years to make an arrest. She eventually married Michael Warren in 2002 and moved to Tennessee, where the couple operated a restaurant.

She was arrested in Virginia in 2017 and has been in a Palm Beach County jail cell ever since.

The about-face plea comes as somewhat of a surprise after lead defense attorney Greg Rosenfeld told WPTV last year that Keen-Warren was innocent and ready for her day in court.

"We have no question that Ms. Keen-Warren did not commit this crime," Rosenfeld told WPTV in June 2022.

FROM THE VAULT: Defense attorney says client 'ready for her day in court'

Defense attorney Greg Rosenfeld says Sheila Keen-Warren 'ready for her day in court'

Defense attorneys had filed several motions seeking to exonerate their client, including asking Suskauer to sanction prosecutors for their "willful" disregard of the law as it relates to the discovery of the so-called "clown sighting file" – a 25-page file of clown sightings complied by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators initially assigned to the case.

RELATED: Defense attorneys want to know what 1999 evidence audit shows

Rosenfeld argued in court earlier this year that his client would like to get out of jail to visit her 83-year-old mother, whom she hasn't seen in five years.

John Bryja/WPTV Killer clown suspect Sheila Keen-Warren confers with her attorneys after a hearing in her pending murder trial, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The start of the trial had been delayed numerous times through the years, frustrating the victim's son, Joe Ahrens.

Ahrens, who spoke to WPTV's Meghan McRoberts last June, recalled being at home eating breakfast with his mother when she was murdered.

FROM THE VAULT: Son of Wellington's 1990 killer clown victim speaks to WPTV

Son of Wellington's 1990 killer clown victim speaks exclusively to WPTV

He was at his home in Stuart during Keen-Warren's hearing Tuesday but spoke via Zoom.

"I didn't see any remorse, and that's all I have to say," Ahrens said.

WATCH: 'God be with her,' son of killer clown's victim says

'God be with her:' Son of woman killed by Sheila Keen-Warren speaks after plea deal reached

Then, he offered his parting words for Keen-Warren before she was sentenced.

"God be with her," he said.