'Killer clown' murder trial delayed after 'clown-sighting file' uncovered

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There is a new delay in the notorious "killer clown" case.

A judge agreed to delay the trial of Sheila Keen-Warren yet again after new information surfaced in the killing of Marlene Warren.

At issue is a 25-page file of clown sightings put together by the original investigators of the case. Defense attorneys claim the file has roughly "40 credible leads" containing names, addresses and phone numbers.

"Despite alleging that it did its due diligence in searching for this file, the State admitted that the "clown sighting file" was located in a box in its office," defense attorneys said in a court filing.

WPTV Wellington resident Marlene Warren was shot and killed in 1990 by a person dressed as a clown.

Keen-Warren is accused of killing her lover's wife while dressed as a clown in 1990. She was arrested in Virginia in 2017.

Her attorneys argued that they need time to track down those leads, and a judge agreed.

Keen-Warren was expected to face a jury in the coming weeks.

