Live: Sheila Keen-Warren in court for hearing in 'killer clown' murder case

A judge agreed to delay the trial of Sheila Keen-Warren yet again after new information surfaced in the killing of Marlene Warren.
Sheila Keen-Warren speaks to attorney in court during hearing, Oct. 21, 2022
Posted at 11:10 AM, Oct 21, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.  — WATCH THE HEARING LIVE:

Attorneys are in court Friday in the case of a woman accused of dressing up as a clown and killing her future husband's wife more than three decades in Wellington.

The suspect, Sheila Keen-Warren, is also in the courtroom for the hearing.

One of the issues being discussed is a 25-page file of clown sightings put together by the original investigators of the case. Defense attorneys claim the file has roughly "40 credible leads" containing names, addresses and phone numbers.

Judge Scott Suskauer in court for Sheila Keen-Warren case, Oct. 21, 2022
Judge Scott Suskauer presides in court for a hearing in the Sheila Keen-Warren case on Oct. 21, 2022.

RELATED: 'Killer clown' murder trial delayed after 'clown-sighting file

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Detective Paige McCann said during a September 2017 news conference that Sheila Keen, as she was known at the time, was dressed like a clown when she fatally shot Marlene Warren in 1990.

Warren died at Palms West Hospital two days later.

Marlene Warren
Marlene Warren was fatally shot in the face by a woman who was dressed as a clown in May 1990.

RELATED: Defense attorneys want to know what 1999 evidence audit shows

Keen-Warren had long been considered a suspect in the shooting, but it took investigators 27 years to make an arrest. She eventually married Michael Warren in 2002 and moved to Tennessee, where the couple operated a restaurant.

She was arrested in Virginia in 2017 and has been in a Palm Beach County jail cell ever since. Her attorneys were denied a request to have her released from jail while she awaits trial.

