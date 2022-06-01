Son of Wellington's 1990 'Killer Clown' victim speaks in first local interview about frustration over ongoing trial delays

WELLINGTON, Fla. — In his first local interview since his mother’s alleged killer and so-called “killer clown" was arrested, Joe Ahrens describes the frustrating wait to see justice for his mother, Marlene Warren.

“I was so shut down inside I wouldn’t talk, I couldn’t talk. But now I am ready,” Ahrens said.

This month, a judge delayed the trial for Sheila Keen Warren for the 6th time since she was arrested.

“So aggravating,” Ahrens said.

Sheila Keen Warren was arrested in 2017, 27 years after she was accused of dressing up as a clown and shooting her rumored lover’s wife in the face.

Joe Ahrens’ final day with his mother was almost exactly 32 years ago. “My mom was an angel… We were best friends,” Ahrens said.

Even decades after her death, he has a crisp memory of her kindness. “I look at myself and still see her in me, the eyes, the smile,” Ahrens said.

On May 26, 1990, Ahrens said he, his mother, and some of his friends were at their Aero Club home in Wellington.

“It was just a regular morning. We were planning the day and eating breakfast,” Ahrens said.

There was a knock on the door.

“We were pretty much all together right at the door, and [Warren] answered it,” Ahrens said.

Warren was met with a person dressed in a clown costume, holding balloons and a basket of flowers. Investigators said the clown pulled out a gun and shot Warren in the face, then walked calmly to their car. Warren died two days later.

“I was at a loss. I just felt my heart and soul just get ripped out of my body,” Ahrens said.

Warren’s husband, Michael, came into the picture when Ahrens was 6 years old. Through the years, Ahrens said he lost both his biological father and his brother, making his relationship with his mother that much more important.

After his mother’s death, he said Michael Warren did not remain in his life. Ahrens left town and moved to Las Vegas and Iowa before returning to Florida only a few years ago.

He was 20 years old when his mother died, losing her at a pivotal age. He had dreams of being a pilot and going to college. The grief and anger surrounding the loss of his mother drove him into substance abuse, Ahrens said.

“I didn’t know what was up or down. I was in shock,” Ahrens said. “I was holding on to the anger and animosity and it was just ruthless.”

Over the decades, he worked to accept he might never know who killed his mother.

“One of the detectives told me, Joe, we’re going to find out who did this even if it takes 25-years,” Ahrens said. Instead, hope came after 27 years, with the arrest of Sheila Keen-Warren.

Sheila was rumored to be in a secret relationship with Michael Warren at the time of Marlene’s death. Just more than a decade later, Michael and Sheila were married and lived together in Virginia.

“She took my life out of selfishness and greed,” Ahrens said.

Sheila Keen Warren was arrested after investigators said updated DNA technology made her a primary suspect.

Her trial was set to begin this week, but her attorneys asked for more time to gather witnesses and review more evidence.

“They need to do something soon so I can go on with my life,” Ahrens said. “I want the truth and an end to this tragic thing.”

His attorney, Lance Richards, said the trial could be in 4-months, or it could be pushed into next year.

Ahrens is hopeful to see a conviction this year- something he’s dreamt of for decades.

Now, he finds purpose in working with people also struggling with substance abuse. He also said if he could talk to Sheila, he would tell her there is still help for her, and “If she asks God for help, she might get it.”

