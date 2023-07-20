Equestrian development faces second night of public hearings in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Wellington’s Planning and Zoning Board is planning on another night of public input Thursday and questions about a large proposed residential development and new equestrian show grounds.

On Wednesday, the board’s meeting lasted almost four hours, with input from developers and parties of interest, who are close to the proposed site.

Google Earth/WPTV Location of the proposed development in Wellington.

“We expect there will be a considerable amount of public input," Wellington Village Manager Jim Barnes said, "and I think that’s why it was wise for the board to allocate a next night.”

The project would largely develop along South Shore Boulevard from Greenview Shores Boulevard to Lake Worth Road, divided into two components, a north side and a south side, where the new equestrian grounds would be built.

Wellington Lifestyle Partners is behind the project, which is advertised as making Wellington a horse sport capitol for years to come.

“We understand and respect the process we are going through,” Douglas McMahon, CEO and managing partner for Wellington Lifestyle Partners, said.

Alex Hagan/WPTV Wellington Village Manager Jim Barnes explains the need for a second night of public hearings.

There were several people expressing concern about preserving the future of the equestrian culture in Wellington, along with density and traffic issues the project might create.

Last month, the Wellington's Equestrian Preserve Committee recommended rejecting the proposal.

The planning and zoning board will also only make a recommendation to the village council, which would have a final say on the matter.