ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — We’re learning more about a project in Royal Palm Beach, aiming to make a CityPlace-style development in the western communities of Palm Beach County.

The project, dubbed Tuttle Royale, has been locked up in a foreclosure lawsuit between the lender and developer, causing some major tenants to pick up and move.

From Setback to Comeback: What’s Next for Tuttle Royale in Royal Palm Beach

WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman sat down with the developer, who said everything is back on track.

Tuttle tells WPTV’s Michael Hoffman it comes with retail space, office space, more than one thousand residential units, and a private charter school.

We asked what the people living around the area think about the project.

"I like space," said resident Dorothy Morkis. "Now everything's like jammed together. But could we use it? Probably."

"My only concern is that, you know, I mean, it's gonna cause more traffic, more people, which is already crazy," added Blake King.

Hoffman brought those concerns to Tuttle, who said he thinks the project could actually cut down the traffic.

"Everyone in the entire western (communities) — from the Turnpike west from Boynton to Northlake — everybody goes east,” said Tuttle. "Either you go to Delray, you go to Boca. You don't really go to CityPlace anymore, because they're transforming. You go to PGA Mall if you want a night of entertainment. So, by doing this, people can stay local. It will actually cut down some traffic on west, eastern parts of Southern and Okeechobee and Lake Worth, because they'll go west instead of east."

The project has been locked in a foreclosure lawsuit, causing some tenants to move. Tuttle said this has been all but cleared up.

"We're in negotiations with them for a forbearance agreement," said Tuttle. "We hope to announce within the next 60 days a new loan agreement, and we should have that lawsuit settled."

And while that's all well and good, some still aren't convinced.

"I think I would need to see what they're going to do to the land," said Morkis.