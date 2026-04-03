Suspect in Riviera Beach shooting indicted by grand jury on 2 counts of first-degree murder

The suspect in a Riviera Beach shooting that left two people dead has been indicted by a grand jury, according to Palm Beach County State Attorney Alexcia Cox.

Tramonte Terrell Gibson, 20, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, three counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, and one count of carjacking with a firearm.

Gibson was initially facing one count of first-degree murder, after shooting his cousin, John Haliburton III, at the Azure Estates apartments on March 16. However, the second man shot at the apartment complex, Dillon T. Wright, died in late March.

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Surveillance footage shows Gibson and Haliburton, along with Wright and Erncat Gilles, outside a leasing office at Azure Estates. Gibson then raises his gun and shoots Wright in the head. Haliburton attempts to disarm Gibson and Gibson shoots him multiple times.

Haliburton was discovered between two buildings with multiple gunshots wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Wright was located near the leasing office.

Gibson also faces attempted murder charges for shooting three people during an attempted carjacking after the shooting. Pastor James Easley, one of the people shot, suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the head. His family has asked for prayers as he recovers.

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Anthony Evans and Charles A. Daniels were able to drive themselves to St. Mary's after both were shot. Rommel A. Cajina Lira was forced out of his Chevrolet Silverado at gunpoint, but was not shot.

"Acts of violence that take innocent lives and terrorize members of our community will be met with swift and decisive action by our office. Today’s indictment is a critical step forward as we work to ensure accountability and seek justice for the victims and their families," said Cox in a statement.

Gibson made a first appearance in court on March 18 and is being held without bond.