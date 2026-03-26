2nd victim dies after shooting at Riviera Beach apartment complex

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A second victim has died after a shooting last week at a Riviera Beach apartment complex, police confirmed.

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Dillion T. Wright, 25, died over the weekend, Riviera Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV.

The shooting happened at the Azure Estates apartment complex on March 16.

According to police, Tramonte Terrell Gibson, 20, shot Wright in the head, shot and killed his cousin, John Haliburton III, before wounding others during multiple carjackings.

WPTV Tramonte Terrell Gibson in Palm Beach County court on March 18, 2026.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gibson arrived at Azure Estates on Monday to visit his girlfriend. He was sitting on a bench smoking marijuana when three men approached him, one being Haliburton.

Gibson told investigators that he'd asked Haliburton to bring him a bag with a gun, stating that Erncat Gilles and Wright had been harassing him. He said that he needed to "get rid of his demons." Gibson stated he felt no remorse for shooting his cousin or the other men.

Riviera Beach police said additional charges against Gibson for Wright's death are forthcoming.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

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