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Man charged with first-degree murder after shooting cousin in Riviera Beach apartment complex

Police say Terrell Gibson of West Palm Beach shot his cousin on Monday night
Azure Estates shooting
WPTV
Scene of shooting at Azure Estates in Riviera Beach, March 16, 2026.
Azure Estates shooting
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RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police said Tuesday they arrested the suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and four injured in the Azure Estates community.

Terrell Gibson, 20, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the Monday night shooting, and police say he shot his cousin, identified as John Haliburton.

20-year-old man arrested after shooting cousin in Riviera Beach

WPTV's Kayla McDermott learned Gibson was at Azure Estates to visit his girlfriend when he went into the community clubhouse. Police say he felt threatened by the group inside and called his cousin to bring him a bag with a gun in it.

Police Chief Michael Coleman says Gibson then took that weapon and shot two people, including his cousin, who died. Gibson then ran outside and tried to carjack two vehicles, and while doing so he shot three more people.

"After obtaining the weapon, Gibson stated he had to get rid of the demons," said Chief Coleman at a Tuesday news conference.

Chief Coleman said his officers were alerted to the shots within one minute, but Gibson fled before investigators arrived. However, he was apprehended in St. Lucie County, and is now back in Palm Beach County.

Two people are still in critical condition, and two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Gibson faces a first-degree murder charge, as well as four counts of attempted murder and one count of carjacking.

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