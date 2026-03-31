RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A local family is asking for prayers following the deadly shooting in Riviera Beach earlier this month.

Family of pastor shot in Riviera Beach shooting asks for prayers during recovery

Pastor James Easley was among the five people shot while a suspect was attempting a carjacking and opened fire. One person died on the scene and a second victim died last week. Easley suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one in the head.

A family friend of Easley's said he was on his way home, driving on MLK Boulevard near the Azure Apartments when he saw a truck stopped in the roadway. That's when gunfire rang out.

Easley, senior pastor at The Life Center Church in West Palm Beach, is known for his community work, including providing daycare and support for families in need.

“Two streets over on Grant Street is the daycare academy,” Orlin McLendon said. “(Easley) provides services for families with young children who can’t afford daycare. He turns no one away.”

The Easley family said their hearts go out to all families affected by the tragic shooting.

Tramonte Terrell Gibson, 20, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting.