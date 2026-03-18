Man accused of shooting cousin, injuring 4 others in Riviera Beach makes first court appearance

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tramonte Terrell Gibson, the suspect in a Riviera Beach shooting that left his cousin dead and four others injured, made a first appearance in Palm Beach County court Wednesday.

Gibson, 20, spoke to the judge during the appearance, stating, "I'm fighting something I can't even see. I see it at night. I see it now looking at you."

20-year-old man arrested after shooting cousin in Riviera Beach

He also attempted to dispute the narrative in the case, stating to the judge that "nobody died." But Gibson is facing a first-degree murder charge, after his cousin, John Haliburton III, was shot on Monday at the Azure Estates apartment complex.

According to the affidavit, Gibson arrived at Azure Estates on Monday to visit his girlfriend. He was sitting on a bench smoking marijuana when three men approached him, one being Haliburton.

Surveillance footage shows Gibson and Haliburton, along with Erncat Gilles and Dillion T. Wright, outside a leasing office at Azure Estates. Gibson then raises his gun and shoots Wright in the head. Haliburton attempts to disarm Gibson and Gibson shoots him multiple times.

Haliburton was discovered between two buildings with multiple gunshots wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Wright was located near the leasing office.

Gibson told investigators that he'd asked Haliburton to bring a bag with a gun, stating that Gilles and Wright had been harassing him. He said that he needed to "get rid of his demons," and told investigators he was referring to the two men. Gibson stated he felt no remorse for shooting his cousin or the other men.

After fleeing, Gibson attempted to carjack James B. Easley, the driver of a Mercedes SUV who was shot multiple times, and Anthony Evans and Charles A. Daniels, who were able to drive themselves to St. Mary's after both were shot. Rommel A. Cajina Lira was forced out of his Chevrolet Silverado at gunpoint, but was not shot. Gibson then fled in his vehicle.

Gibson is being held without bond.