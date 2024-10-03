City manager used private email to communicate with employees while suspended

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans used a private email to stay connected with city staff and officials while serving a two-week suspension, according to emails WPTV’s Ethan Stein received from a public records request.

The email address, which WPTV verified belongs to Evans based on usage of the same address while serving in another municipality, shows Evans asking for more time to create an “action plan” to respond to an internal investigative report about staff morale from the mayor’s office.

WPTV previously reported that the report was the rationale for suspending Evans two weeks ago. It found city administration negligent after receiving various complaints of racism, sexual harassment, favoritism and retaliation.

The documents show Evans is asking the city to preserve records related to the investigation, commonly a precursor to a lawsuit. It’s unclear if Evans will sue, but his suspension ended at 5 p.m. Thursday.

DISAGREEMENT ON CHARTER

Emails show Evans protested the city’s ability to appoint an acting city manager, which it failed to perform multiple times. He also said he appointed Assistant City Manager Deirdre Jacobs, who was blamed for creating a toxic environment in the internal investigation report, to become city manager.

“The Assistant City Manager is more than competent to assume managerial responsibilities in my absence without the need for further appointments,” Evans wrote. “Proceeding with the intended actions would not only violate the Charter but also expose the City to unnecessary litigation risks for procedural and contractual breaches. Most significantly, this could negatively impact the City’s ability to attract high-quality prospective employees.”

Mayor Ronnie Felder, who suspended Evans, said in an email he chose to suspend Evans during the meeting to allow council to appoint an interim city manager.

“This date was chosen because the Council can only take action at a meeting, and it was necessary for the Council to vote on the appointment of an Interim City Manager,” he wrote.

Mayor Felder's response to a Sept. 21 email from Evans' personal address.

Previously, WPTV reported on an email from Deirdre Jacobs where she told council members she would “assume” the city manager’s position.

RESPONSE TO REPORT

Evans also requested more time to create his “action plan” to fix employee morale because his suspension occurred during the deadline to submit a plan, according to emails. The documents show he requested an extra 30 days to submit as long as around 36 hours of audio recordings were transcribed, along with the production of records, documents, access to the city’s computer system and other conditions.

Mayor Felder said those conditions wouldn’t have been fulfilled within the 30 days. He said he’s asked Evans for a fix for over 500 days at Wednesday’s council meeting.

“I have spoken with you multiple times about unhappy employees,” Felder wrote in an email. “As City Manager for several years, you should be well-versed in your responsibilities under the Charter and your employment agreement. If clarification was needed, it would have been appropriate to consult the City Attorney or the City Council, your direct supervisor, well before now.”

PRIVATE DEVICES TO CONDUCT CITY BUSINESS

WPTV’s Ethan Stein has also obtained deposition transcripts showing Assistant City Manager Deirdre Jacobs used her personal cell phone to conduct city business. She told attorneys under oath that she never used her city-provided cell phone and didn’t even know the number in July 2019.

Jacobs also said under oath during the same deposition that she conducted some city business on a personal cell phone.

Evans hasn’t responded to WPTV’s request for comment and a city spokesperson said it has no comment as of Thursday afternoon.