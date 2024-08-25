Watch Now
South Ocean Boulevard near Mar-a-Lago closing Aug. 26 until further notice

WPTV reported last week that Palm Beach Council came to an agreement with the Secret Service put road closures in place on South Ocean Boulevard only when Trump is at Mar-a-Lago
The town manager of Palm Beach, Chief of Police, and Secret Service officials met to discuss road closures Monday morning
TOWN OF PALM BEACH, Fla. — Starting Aug. 26, South Ocean Boulevard will be closed between South County Road and Southern Boulevard until further notice.

When South Ocean Boulevard first closed in July for extra security measures around Mar-a-Lago, the plan was for the closures to be in place until at least Nov. 5.

In response to locals expressing frustrations with how the road closures affect traffic,the Town of Palm Beach Council came to an agreement with the Secret Service to conduct road closures only when former President Donald Trump is at Mar-a-Lago.

