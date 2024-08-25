South Ocean Boulevard near Mar-a-Lago closing Aug. 26 until further notice

TOWN OF PALM BEACH, Fla. — Starting Aug. 26, South Ocean Boulevard will be closed between South County Road and Southern Boulevard until further notice.

When South Ocean Boulevard first closed in July for extra security measures around Mar-a-Lago, the plan was for the closures to be in place until at least Nov. 5.

In response to locals expressing frustrations with how the road closures affect traffic,the Town of Palm Beach Council came to an agreement with the Secret Service to conduct road closures only when former President Donald Trump is at Mar-a-Lago.

Check back with WPTV News for updates on when the road is planned to reopen.