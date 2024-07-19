Secret Service closes streets around Mar-a-Lago until election

The Town of Palm Beach announced that there will be no through traffic allowed near Mar-a-Lago starting Saturday, July 20.

And that will extend until at least Nov. 5, Election Day, "at a minimum," according to the Town of Palm Beach.

The closure will affect the intersection of South County Road and South Ocean Boulevard to the traffic circle where Southern Boulevard and South Ocean Boulevard connect.

This wasn't a decision made by town officials, but by the U.S. Secret Service, due to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump last weekend. There have also been ongoing threats.

7/20 at 5:00 am: Due to enhanced security measures involving Mar-a-Lago and U.S. Secret Service-protected person(s), South Ocean Boulevard will be closed from S. County Rd./S. Ocean Blvd. to S. Ocean Blvd./Southern Blvd. Read the new update: https://t.co/kjOZQcIhVe pic.twitter.com/vyq3mKvJHl — Town of Palm Beach (@townofpalmbeach) July 19, 2024

The closure had previously been set for 4 p.m. Saturday, but was changed to 5 a.m. Saturday.

As WPTV's Matt Sczesny reports, Palm Beach District Schools buses were lined where Trump parks his plane at PBIA Friday, a sign of the ramped-up security measures.

"We learned on Saturday that whatever it was we were doing did not work. My hope and prayer is that the Secret Service gets it right," retired agent Tim Miller told WPTV.