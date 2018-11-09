Palm Beach County Elections Canvassing Board meets as Florida recount looms

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - With thousands of ballots left to count in Palm Beach County, the Supervisor of Elections Canvassing Board is meeting Friday morning.

Some voters didn’t properly fill out their ballot correctly, causing delays to occur. Some voters circled their choice or drew an arrow pointing at the candidate’s name.

Election workers are going through each of those ballots by hand to figure out voter intent.

If they can figure out who the voter meant to choose, a worker fills out a new ballot on their behalf

If workers can’t determine what the voter was trying to choose, the ballot is sent to the canvassing board for review.

The meeting at the tabulation center in Riviera Beach began at 10 a.m.