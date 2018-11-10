Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher requests emergency hearing

UPDATE: Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher has requested an emergency hearing.

According to the court order, the hearing is set for Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

The deadline for turning in any duplicates or damaged ballots that were thrown out without going to the canvassing board is set for Saturday no later than 10 a.m., which Bucher filed for an extension.

EARLIER STORY:

Palm Beach County is in the national spotlight after allegations of voter fraud, and after Governor Rick Scott filed a lawsuit against election bosses in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

There was an emergency hearing inside Palm Beach County Circuit Court Friday morning, as the drama surrounding the razor-thin race between Governor Scott and Senator Bill Nelson heats up.

“What we need to have is a proper and accurate election,” said Aliette Rodz, counsel for the plaintiff.

The Governor stood outside the governor’s mansion Thursday night and announced a lawsuit against Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher and Broward County Supervisor Brenda Snipes.

“Every Floridian should be concerned there may be rampant fraud happening in Palm Beach and Broward Counties,” Scott said.

Judge Krista Marx granted a request by the Democratic Party of Florida to receive a list of everyone who cast a provisional ballot by 4 p.m. Friday. She also rejected a request to extend the provisional ballot deadline, which expired Thursday evening. The judge said she was not convinced she has the jurisdiction to do so, and that it would basically be a fishing expedition.

Attorneys representing Governor Scott also called into question the county’s practices. Judge Marx raised concern after Bucher’s attorney admitted her staff was making decisions about over and under voted ballots that did not go in front of the canvassing board.

“I’m really puzzled if that’s the practice now that some staff member is making that determination and not the canvassing board, that’s troubling,” Marx said.

Marx ordered any duplicates or damaged ballots that were thrown out without going to the canvassing board now must go to them. She set a deadline for 10 a.m. Saturday.

“I think it’s fair, I think she made a fair ruling,” Rodz said.

