Gov. Rick Scott seeks state probe, lawsuit over ballots

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott is on the offensive with his Senate victory over incumbent Bill Nelson, now likely to be headed for an automatic recount.

Scott walked out of the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee on Thursday night and said, “Every Floridian should be concerned there may be rampant fraud happening in Palm Beach and Broward counties.”

Scott offered no direct evidence for that claim. However, he said 15,000 new ballots have turned up since election night in Palm Beach County and nearly 80,0000 new ballots in Broward.

Scott complained, “And the supervisors, Brenda Snipes (Broward) and Susan Bucher (Palm Beach County), cannot seem to say how many ballots still exist.

Bucher was unavailable for comment. The governor said he’s filed a lawsuit and demanded the FDLE investigate. Scott, who took no questions from reporters, said, “I will not sit idly by while liberals try to steal this election from the great people of Florida.”

Sen. Bill Nelson’s spokesman, Dan McLaughlin, said this in response; “The goal here is to see that all the votes in Florida are counted and counted accurately. Rick Scott’s action appears to be politically motivated and borne out of desperation.”