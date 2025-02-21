Why suspect in brutal attack of Palms West Hospital nurse is facing hate crime enhancement

Stephen Scantlebury is facing the potential for a harsher penalty, after the brutal attack on a nurse at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

The incident, which happened Tuesday, left the victim with broken bones throughout her face — possibly even blinding her.

Man who attacked Palms West nurse facing hate crime enhancement

The 33-year-old suspect is already facing a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Investigators say a hate crime enhancement has now been added, telling WPTV’s Michael Hoffman that the motivation for the enhancement is because Scantlebury allegedly made comments about the victim’s ethnicity during the alleged beating.

Scantlebury's arrest report states while in the hospital, he allegedly jumped on top of his bed and onto the nurse who was caring for him, and proceeded to repeatedly hit her in the face. If convicted, a hate crime enhancement would result in harsher penalties.