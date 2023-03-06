2 people killed in small plane crash at Palm Beach County Park/Lantana Airport

LANTANA, Fla. — Two people were killed Sunday night when a small plane crashed in a field at the Palm Beach County Park/Lantana Airport, authorities said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said emergency crews responded to the airport around 9:30 p.m. for a reported aircraft crash and found a small plane on fire.

An agency spokesperson said crews quickly got the flames under control. However, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

WPTV journalist Derek Lowe said the crash happened in a field approximately 1,000 feet from a runway.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are scheduled to arrive at the airport on Monday morning to investigate the cause of the crash.

According to the Palm Beach County Park Airport's website, there are six runways on the property, which is located just west of Lantana and six miles south of Palm Beach International Airport.

The airport services both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, and there is no air traffic control tower, according to the airport's website.

There are also several flight schools, aircraft maintenance, and a propeller shop.