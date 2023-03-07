Residents complain about air traffic at Lantana Airport following deadly plane crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday night's plane crash that killed two people has people who live near the Palm Beach County Park Airport doubling their efforts to reduce air traffic.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the airport averages more than 300 takeoffs and landings a day, due in part to a number of flight schools operating out of the facility.

Marsha Becraft said when she plays golf near the airport she's interrupted by the noise of planes and helicopters.

"The air traffic around that airport is horrendous," Becraft said.

She was with friends Sunday night when she heard the crash and called 911.

WPTV Marsha Becraft says she heard Sunday's plane crash, prompting her to call 911.

"It sounded like heavy metal buckling, crashing but it was surreal silence," Becraft said. "It was just, unforgettable."

"Had that pilot not taken a swift turn back towards the airport, that was headed right here," added Mariette Adam de Villiers, who is the head of the Lake Osborne Community Association, where some homes almost abut the airport.

The group has been complaining about noise and danger for three years.

WPTV Mariette Adam de Villiers shares her concerns about the number of planes and other aircraft that fly in and out of the Palm Beach County Park Airport.

Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss shares many neighbors' concerns.

"Are there things we can do to make it safer?" Weiss, who has tried to get the U.S. Department of Transportation to find ways to reduce the noise, asked.

Weiss recently wrote U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asking the FAA "to balance the airport operations with the needs of the residents through mandatory restrictions."

Among the restriction, Weiss wants the FAA to direct the airport to use certain runways at night and during busy hours.

WPTV Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss has written to the U.S. Department of Transportation about air traffic at the airport.

"When they're taking off or departing and arriving that they have the least impact, or at least the least potential impact, on homes and businesses nearby," Weiss said.

The Palm Beach County Park Airport has more traffic than some commercial airports in the U.S. that have control towers.

Instead of a control tower, de Villiers would rather have the FAA limit flights and flying hours.

When asked about her worst fear, de Villiers said the following:

"That something like last night would happen where all of a sudden I'm sleeping and a crash happens into my house," she said.