Lantana airport linked to several crashes in last decade

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday night's small plane crash that killed two people at Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana is the latest in a series of catastrophes linked to the tiny but busy airfield.

In October 2022, a small plane made a hard landing in John Prince Park shortly after taking off from the Lantana airport.

Then in January 2021, the body of a 24-year-old man was found inside a small plane that crashed into the water near the Boynton Beach Inlet. The plane had just taken off from the Lantana airport and was on its way to Merritt Island when it crashed.

In March 2020, a small plane crashed into a tree behind a Boynton Beach home in the Dos Lagos community shortly after taking off from Lantana, killing the pilot.

Two people were treated for minor injuries after a July 2018 helicopter crash at the Lantana airport.

Arguably the most memorable crash of the past decade was in October 2014, when a small plane bound for Lantana crashed into the Mar-Mak Colony Club mobile home park, killing the pilot and a 21-year-old Palm Beach State College student who was sleeping inside her home.

A flight instructor was killed and a student pilot was injured in a December 2014 helicopter crash in John Prince Park, not far from the Lantana airport.