Fuel shortages hit gas stations in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The recent ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline is causing some gas shortages in Palm Beach County.

At a Marathon gas station on Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, they only had premium available Wednesday. This left drivers to pay more or hunt around town for gas.

This is despite AAA saying the public should be aware that Florida is not largely dependent on the Colonial Pipeline for gasoline.

It's not stopping anxious drivers from gassing up.

"They're running out in north Florida, so now it looks like it's contagious. I'll try another place to see if they have regular," said driver Bob Nelson.

It was the same situation in Delray Beach with stations running out, and drivers feeling lucky to find a place that still had fuel.

"I'm hearing everyone is running out of gas, and I don't want to run out of gas," one driver said.

This is quite a difference from a year ago at the height of the pandemic when many people were working from home.

AAA reported in May 2020 that gas was in large supply and a dollar a gallon less than what it is now.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday during a news conference in Tarpon Springs that the state has seen some gas shortages, but panic buying is playing a role in the problem.

"Look, if you need gas, get it, but you don’t need to be hoarding it right now," DeSantis said. "That's going to make it worse. People are working to be able to make sure that all these stations have the fuel that we need."

The governor issued a state of emergency Tuesday evening, saying "immediate measures" had to be taken to protect and facilitate the continued delivery of fuel to Florida.

"We have cleared the way for more fuel to be delivered, and we're standing by to do whatever we can," DeSantis said.

The governor said the federal government needs to help with the problem.

"We do really need the federal government to step up. Initially, they were acting like it was just a private matter," the governor said. "No, this is a critical infrastructure for our country that was attacked."