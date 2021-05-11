Florida should remain well supplied with gas after Colonial Pipeline hack, AAA says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The recent ransomware attack on a critical East Coast pipeline has drivers wondering if it will impact gas prices and fuel supply.

Colonial Pipeline said Saturday it was hacked, causing them to halt all pipeline operations to deal with the threat.

The Georgia-based company transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and home heating oil from refineries along the Gulf Coast through the South up to New Jersey.

However, AAA says drivers should be aware that Florida is not largely dependent on the Colonial Pipeline for gasoline.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture warned Monday against gas hoarding and panic buying.

You may hear about potential disruptions to fuel supply, sales, and pricing in Florida.@FDACS is in contact with @EPA, @ENERGY, and the fuel industry. What you can do:



❌Don’t panic-buy gas

❌Don’t hoard gas

❌Don’t form long gas station lines

✅Call 800-HELP-FLA if questions pic.twitter.com/KMWWh3BgCq — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) May 10, 2021

Most of Florida's fuel is delivered from the Gulf Coast refineries by ship, so experts say the state should remain well supplied despite the pipeline outage.

"I think the concern right now is people racing out to the pumps to top off their tanks. It's drivers that are currently creating a supply issue in many cities here throughout Florida," said Florida AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Florida is not supplied by the pipeline."

Jenkins said gas sales are about two to three times higher than normal in some states as drivers panic to fill up their tanks.

AAA said they have received some reports of gas stations experiencing some shortages in Tallahassee and Pensacola.

[Drivers] might think this is a big concern here [in Florida], but that's not necessarily the case," Jenkins said.

Gas prices are holding relatively steady this week following news that the pipeline was hacked. Reports say the company's operations could be back to normal by the weekend.

"The longer the pipeline is down, the greater the threat of rising gas prices," Jenkins said. "If operations are restored [soon] drivers may see very little to no impact at the pump. A lengthy downtime, like a week, would be a different story. Sunday night, gasoline futures prices were up less than a nickel."

The FBI says the criminal syndicate whose ransomware was used in the attack is named DarkSide, whose members are Russian speakers. Russia has denied any involvement.

The White House released a statement Monday night that said it is "evaluating every action the Administration can take to mitigate the impact as much as possible."

