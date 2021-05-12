Florida price gouging hotline activated amid gas concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After the Colonial Pipeline shutdown prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency in Florida, Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated the state's price gouging hotline.

State law prohibits an "unconscionable increase in the price of essential commodities" during a state of emergency.

I’m expanding Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline in response to the declared state of emergency related to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack.



To avoid price gouging and prevent a fuel shortage, do not hoard and only purchase gas when you need it. pic.twitter.com/nPGg2fOLfB — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) May 11, 2021

As such, the hotline and online price gouging complaint form now includes an option related to the pipeline shutdown.

RELATED: Gas Prices | Availability

Moody also echoed the sentiments shared Tuesday by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried reminding residents not to hoard gas and only purchase gas when needed. Such actions can often lead to fuel shortages and price gouging.

Florida's price gouging hotline is 866-966-7226. To file a complaint or find out more information, click here.