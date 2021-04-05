U.S. Rep. Brian Mast calls on Army Corps to permanently end Lake Okeechobee discharges

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Blue-green algae was detected near the St. Lucie Lock last week, prompting a health advisory to be issued Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

South Florida's rainy season is still a few months away, and many are wondering if this could be an ominous precursor for the upcoming summer.

Lawmakers including U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., urged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday to eliminate freshwater discharges from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie Estuary.

"The Army Corps has determined that discharges from Lake Okeechobee to the St. Lucie are unnecessary for flood control and that eliminating these discharges can actually be beneficial to water supply, the environment and more," Mast said. "The Army Corps must not settle for incremental progress but rather should take the bold action needed to protect Floridians and stop government-sanctioned poisoning."

State Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, and State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, joined Mast in the call to permanently end the discharges from Lake Okeechobee.

The discharges from the lock have negative impacts on the environment, causing the growth of toxic algae and harming oyster beds that need a healthy balance of salt and fresh water.

WPTV reporter Jon Shainman is speaking with Martin County leaders about the new advisory and the ongoing water quality issues.

