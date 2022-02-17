Controversial Lake Okeechobee legislation, Senate Bill 2508, passes Florida Senate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The struggle over control of Lake Okeechobee water took center stage on the floor of the State Senate in Tallahassee on Thursday.

Senators approved Senate Bill 2508, a controversial measure, that still has some clean water advocates worried.

The vote wasn't even close, 37 to 2, in favor of passing the legislation.

Opponents said the bill was first written to upend the Lake Okeechobee water management plan.

The bill had a last-minute amendment that seemed to appease many opponents, including charter fishermen who traveled to the Capitol.

"The major concern in my area is the EAA Reservoir and stopping releases from Lake Okeechobee," said State Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart.

Harrell voted yes after getting assurances from the bill's sponsor that the EAA Reservoir project won't be affected and algae won't be released into the St. Lucie River.

"Is in any way this going to result in more harmful discharges to the St Lucie River?" Harrell asked bill sponsor Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Bartow.

"I don't believe so no," Albritton replied.

Eve Samples, the executive director of Friends of the Everglades, said there are parts of the bill that still worry clean water advocates, including allowing public utilities to expedite wetland dredging and fill projects and setting into law 15-year-old rules.

"We just have to wonder what's motivating this, and who's behind it," Samples said. "These water shortage rules that really protect big sugar and other water agriculture users would be protected in state law and that can harm the environment."

The bill, which was introduced last week, came as surprise to many, including Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Among the two no votes were Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale.

"I'm still trying to digest it all," Farmer said. "It is so complicated."

A spokesperson for Florida Crystals said, in part, they support the Senate's actions that reaffirmed the commitment to the EAA Reservoir, and they're proud of the positive collaboration with the South Florida Water Management District that has ensured a timely transition of land from food production to water storage.

The Everglades Foundation released the following statement regarding Senate Bill 2508: