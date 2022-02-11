City of West Palm Beach supports controversial Senate bill impacting Lake Okeechobee water

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A political battle is underway over who will control water levels on Lake Okeechobee.

It all started with a Senate bill this week, designed to nullify the new plan from the Army Corps of Engineers.

SB 2508 set off alarms with clean water advocates for the Treasure Coast and the Everglades, but not with West Palm Beach officials.

The proposed bill would require local officials to give lake-level priority to agriculture, such as sugar, and some worry it will increase algae releases into waterways.

Thanks to the bipartisan group of FL Senators for supporting #SB2508, which prioritizes safe drinking water for nearly 130,000 residents, customers and visitors to our city & the towns of Palm Beach and South Palm Beach. @LeaderBookFL @SenAudrey2eet @Kathleen4SWFL @RepAlbritton — City of West Palm Beach (@westpalmbch) February 10, 2022

But West Palm Beach relies on Lake Okeechobee for backup drinking water during times of drought. They worry that the Army Corps' new plan might have a negative impact on the city's water supply.

"In order for them to be able to proceed with any changes, it would be required to not have adverse impacts on legal users," Armando Fana, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach. "That would include agriculture, but it would also include the city of West Palm Beach, because we have a legal permit for our water quantity, so if our water quantity is impacted, then it would have to be reviewed prior to any approval."

It was last May when algae turned up in West Palm Beach drinking water, which was sourced from Lake Okeechobee.