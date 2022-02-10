Florida Senate bill brings fierce opposition from Gov. Ron DeSantis, environmental groups

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bill filed in the Florida Senate has environmental groups and the governor vehemently sounding off in opposition.

The measure, SB 2508, could discharge more water from Lake Okeechobee to the Treasure Coast and the St. Lucie Estuary.

Opponents believe if it is passed, less water would be directed south of the lake, which is a major part of Everglades restoration.

The bill states it would require "the South Florida Water Management District to make a specified certification to the Legislature regarding its recommendations to the United States Army Corps of Engineers for new or modified Lake Okeechobee provisions."

The Army Corps of Engineers worked last year on developing a new water release schedule from the lake, known as LOSOM.

For numerous years, Lake Okeechobee water releases have been blamed for toxic blue-green algae blooms that coated the St. Lucie River and parts of the Caloosahatchee River.

Scientists also say the blooms have public health impacts, and an influx of freshwater with excess nutrients has hurt marine life and seagrass growth.

Gov. Ron DeSantis argues that the bill is being "rammed through the budget process" and is "leaving affected agencies in the dark."

Below is the full statement the governor's office released Thursday regarding the bill:

I have been a champion for Everglades restoration and oppose any measure that derails progress on reducing harmful discharges and sending more water to the Everglades. Moreover, I reject any attempt to deprioritize the EAA Reservoir project south of Lake Okeechobee.



Rather than advancing legislation seeking to affect a major change in policy, SB 2508 is being rammed through the budget process, short-circuiting public engagement and leaving affected agencies in the dark.

