Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir Project ahead of schedule

DeSantis attends Earth Day news conference in Wellington, signs agreement aimed to help curb Lake Okeechobee discharges
Gov. Ron DeSantis says the Florida Legislature is going above and beyond in its commitment to preserving the Everglades and protecting water resources.
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on Earth Day 2021 in Wellington
Posted at 9:17 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 13:30:34-04

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated Earth Day by signing the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) reservoir's project partnership agreement.

This agreement is between the state of Florida and the federal government to help curb discharge from Lake Okeechobee.

Florida is building a wetland and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is building a reservoir which can store 240,000 acre-feet of water.

"In terms of meaning what we promised, I can tell you the Legislature is not equaling what I asked for," DeSantis said. "They're doing much more for both water resources and for Everglades, so we're actually putting the pedal to the metal, even in this uncertain budget time. But I think part of the reason why we're able to do this is because the state's healthy."

South Florida Water Management District Chairman Chauncey Goss said the project is 12 months ahead of schedule and the wetland is expected to be completed in 2023.

