Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir Project ahead of schedule

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated Earth Day by signing the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) reservoir's project partnership agreement.

This agreement is between the state of Florida and the federal government to help curb discharge from Lake Okeechobee.

Florida is building a wetland and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is building a reservoir which can store 240,000 acre-feet of water.

"In terms of meaning what we promised, I can tell you the Legislature is not equaling what I asked for," DeSantis said. "They're doing much more for both water resources and for Everglades, so we're actually putting the pedal to the metal, even in this uncertain budget time. But I think part of the reason why we're able to do this is because the state's healthy."

South Florida Water Management District Chairman Chauncey Goss said the project is 12 months ahead of schedule and the wetland is expected to be completed in 2023.